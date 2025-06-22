Video: Indian tourists dance at zoo in Thailand, internet reacts

A video of Indian tourists dancing at a zoo in Thailand has gone viral on social media. The video has triggered reactions from social media users who were critical of the antics.

The video shared on X is from the Safari World Zoo in Bangkok, where a group of Indian tourists began dancing, leaving most onlookers surprised and upset. Since being shared, the video has garnered 5,49,000 views. It shows the tourists dancing to an Indian song. While some people were seemingly embarrassed about the incident, others recorded the antics on their phones.

The video was posted on X by Baldwhiner “Dear Desi tourists abroad, We beg you, if you weren’t a singer, dancer, stand-up comic or wildlife whisperer back home… this is not the time to start let’s not make the whole planet suffer 2nd-hand embarrassment on our behalf,” read the post.

Reacting to the post, JoshuaTK16 said, “Our behaviour will ensure that even the 2nd and the 3rd world countrieswill stop issuing visa on arrival.”

@oshomaniac said, “Everyone knows how to avoid places where these type of crowd comes. Saste mein yehi milega “

@VijayNT said, “Foreigners luv it when they see a buch of Indians dancing to desi tunesin Thiland. There are all there to relax and have fun, which is what they are doing.”

@insaan_logic said, “Lekin yeh kaam toh apne desh mein bhi ho sakte, phir bahar kyun jaana ye sab karne”