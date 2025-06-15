Woman claims she cleared 14 rounds of interview at IT firm, internet reacts

Netizens rejected her claim and trolled her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th June 2025 1:05 pm IST
Antara Mandal at the Wipro office in Bengaluru
Antara Mandal

A woman in Bengluru claimed to have cleared 14 rounds of interview at an IT firm. Reacting to her post on social media, netizens rejected her claim and trolled her.

The woman identified as Antra Mandal took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself at the Wipro office in Bengaluru. “After clearing 14 rounds of an interview, I have finally been selected for the ‘DEVELOPER’ role in ‘Wipro.’ I create my own sunshine. Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are those that don’t let you sleep,” read the caption.

However, Mandal has deleted the thread in which she shared pictures of herself from inside the Wipro office. In one of the pictures, she donned the company’s ID card as proof. Reacting to the post, one social media user who claimed to have worked at Wipro asserted that there are mostly 4-5 rounds of interviews.

MS Creative School

Another user, who worked as a Wipro HR, added, “14 rounds at Wipro? There is a maximum of four rounds, including the HR discussion round.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th June 2025 1:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button