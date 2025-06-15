Woman claims she cleared 14 rounds of interview at IT firm, internet reacts

A woman in Bengluru claimed to have cleared 14 rounds of interview at an IT firm. Reacting to her post on social media, netizens rejected her claim and trolled her.

The woman identified as Antra Mandal took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself at the Wipro office in Bengaluru. “After clearing 14 rounds of an interview, I have finally been selected for the ‘DEVELOPER’ role in ‘Wipro.’ I create my own sunshine. Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are those that don’t let you sleep,” read the caption.

Also Read Woman books Ola ride for 180 meters, reason amuses internet

However, Mandal has deleted the thread in which she shared pictures of herself from inside the Wipro office. In one of the pictures, she donned the company’s ID card as proof. Reacting to the post, one social media user who claimed to have worked at Wipro asserted that there are mostly 4-5 rounds of interviews.

Another user, who worked as a Wipro HR, added, “14 rounds at Wipro? There is a maximum of four rounds, including the HR discussion round.”