Woman books Ola ride for 180 meters, reason amuses internet

A woman booked an Ola bike ride for just 180 meters and the reason has left the internet amused. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the driver asking the woman for the One Time Password (OTP). After entering the OTP, the rider glanced at the map and was amused at the distance. The ola rider identified as Rohit asks the woman “Aapne location sahi daal rakha hai? (Did you add the right location?)” to which the customer responded, “Yes it is the right location, there are dogs on the street ahead that’s why I booked the ride.”

The incident occurred on June 4. Rohit, who wears a camera while on duty, shared the video on Instagram Reels. Since being shared, the video has gone viral, garnering 7 million views and over 197,000 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section with various reactions.

While some responded with laughing emojis, others thanked the driver for helping the woman feel safe.

2024priyanshu said, “Kaise Kaise Log hain”

_boho_chick_ said “It’s not funny… She chose her safety first”

rajeshgautam 3701 said, “It better to pay Rs 19 than getting an ijection”

Fazay said, ” If she fed biscuits to the dogs she would have gotten Z+ security