Kerala Anganwadis switch to biryani after three-year-old wish goes viral

The menu features egg biryani or egg pulao on Tuesdays. It has been upgraded to provide milk and eggs three times a week instead of the earlier two times a week.

After a video went viral in January this year, where a little boy asked for biryani and chicken fry instead of upma for his anganwadi meals, his wish was finally granted after Kerala’s ministry of women and child development rolled out a new menu featuring egg biryani once a week.

Three-year-old Sanku’s video caught the attention of Kerala Woman and Child Development minister Veena George, who promised to fulfil his wish.

Five months later, George officially unveiled the updated food menu during the state-level inauguration of the Anganwadi reopening event in Pathanamthitta.

The menu features egg biryani or egg pulao on Tuesdays. It has been upgraded to provide milk and eggs three times a week instead of the earlier two times a week.

George said that this is the first time a standardised food menu has been prepared for the state. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2025 2:55 pm IST

