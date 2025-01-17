Kalyani Biryani: Meet Hyderabadi biryani’s underrated cousin

It is a common misconception that Hyderabadi dum biryani is the only biryani that defines the city’s culinary identity. The fact is that Hyderabad’s long role as a melting pot of cultures has led to the emergence of other unique varieties that contribute to its diverse food landscape. One such variety is the Kalyani Biryani, an often overlooked dish that has held its own against its famed counterpart for decades now.

Usually found in humble, no-frill establishments, it is often referred as the ‘poorer man’s biryani’ due to its price which goes as low as Rs. 50. However, it is to be noted that this dish too has royal roots tracing back to the Kalyani Nawabs of Bidar who migrated to Hyderabad in the 18th century. The Nawabs were known for their exceptional hospitality so much so that Bidar’s natives who traveled to Hyderabad were welcome to have this biryani at their haveli/ devdi. Over time, the haveli’s cooks spread out in the city to open their own Kalyani Biryani restaurants, becoming an affordable option for the woking class.

What sets it apart?

While Kalyani biryani’s exclusive use of buffalo meat sets it apart from the dum ki biryani, it’s ingredients and preparation method is distinct too.

It is traditionally prepared with small cubes of meat which is cooked with ginger, garlic, turmeric, red chili, cumin, coriander powder and a generous amount of onions and tomatoes. In Hyderabadi biryani, the meat is marinated with spices before cooking, whereas in this biryani, the meat is cooked directly with spices and then layered with rice for the dum process, making it quicker to prepare. Unlike Hyderabadi biryani, it omits saffron and expensive ingredients like cashews, raisins, and almonds, instead featuring bold flavors of coriander and tomato.

The result is a biryani that is distinct, rustic, and deeply satisfying.

Where to find Kalyani biryani in Hyderabad?

Though it may not be as widely available as Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Kalyani biryani can still be found in specific areas of the city. Hotel Alshafa Kalyani Biryani in Panjagutta is one of the most famous spot for authentic Kalyani biryani. Jumera Hotel in Barkas, Mehboob Kalyani Biryani in Purani Haveli, and Bismillah Kalyani Biryani in Bahadurpura are some other renowned spots too.

While modest in appearance, these establishments offer a taste of Hyderabad’s rich and layered heritage on a plate. So, the next time you think of biryani, don’t stop at the dum biryani and seek out this delicious reminder of the city’s diversity.