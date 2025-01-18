5 Best Hyderabad markets for home decor: Begum Bazar to Charminar

Home is where your style comes alive, and Hyderabad is a playground for those seeking decor that tells a story. With its blend of old-world charm and modern innovation, the city offers a variety of treasures. From intricate handicrafts to vintage artefacts and everyday essentials, the city’s bazaars are brimming with unique finds that can transform your living space. Whether you’re hunting for hand-carved furniture, colourful textiles, or timeless antiques, these vibrant markets have something for every taste.

In this guide, Siasat.com explores some of the best places where you can shop for decor that will give your home an unforgettable character.

Home Decor Markets in Hyderabad

1. Shilparamam

Located in Madhapur, Shilparamam is an arts and crafts village that showcases traditional Indian craftsmanship. Visitors can find a wide array of handcrafted items, including textiles, pottery, paintings, earthenware, metal ware and wooden artefacts, making it an ideal destination for unique home decor pieces.

Image Source: Instagram

2. Begum Bazar

Established during the Qutb Shahi era, Begum Bazaar is one of Hyderabad’s largest commercial markets. Situated near Afzal Gunj, it offers a vast selection of household items, including brassware, crockery, and home accessories, often at wholesale prices. Bargaining is common, allowing shoppers to find decor items at reasonable rates.

Handicraft shop at Begum Bazar (Image Source: LBB Hyderabad)

3. Sultan Bazar

One of the city’s oldest markets, Sultan Bazar, formerly known as Residency Market, is located in Koti. This bustling market is renowned for its variety of goods, including textiles, accessories, and household items. Shoppers can explore numerous stalls to find decorative fabrics and other home essentials.

Image Source: X

4. Charminar’s Sunday Market

Every Sunday, the area surrounding Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar transforms into a lively market. Vendors set up stalls offering a diverse range of products, from vintage coins to traditional jewellery. For home decor enthusiasts, the market provides items like brassware and antique-inspired pieces, reflecting the rich heritage of Hyderabad.

Image Source: What’s Up Life

5. Pathargatti

Situated close to Charminar, Pathargatti is known for its granite-lined streets and historical significance. The market features shops selling glassware, chandeliers, and other decorative items, making it a go-to place for those looking to add a touch of elegance to their homes.