Bandi Sanjay criticises KCR for launching national party

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday criticized Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), adding that the real motive of KCR is to make his son KT Rama Rao the chief minister of the State.

KCR on Wednesday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking his first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to it, the Telangana BJP chief said, “Whoever comes into the national politics is welcomed. But KCR should tell what Bharat Rashtra Samiti means and how many people who were in the party when the TRS party was founded are still continuing in the same party.”

Sanjay further said that no one was happy at the TRS general body meeting on Wednesday.

“KCR’s idea is to make his son KTR the chief minister. Or with what agenda he has launched the national party,” he asked.

He further demanded KCR to dissolve the assembly as the name of TRS was changed to BRS.

“The people of Telangana voted for TRS. The name of the party was changed without taking the opinion of the people as people voted for TRS. KCR government has no right to rule,” said the BJP leader.

He further challenged KCR to contest the election in the name of BRS and dissolve the government today.

The name change and launch of the new party by KCR was done at the State General Body meeting of ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators among other leaders at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

K Chandrashekar Rao presided over the meeting. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with 20 of his MLAs attended the launch event at the TRS headquarters.

The TRS itself was launched in April 2000.

However, the conspicuous absence of Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter and senior leader K Kavitha from the grand launch event here to propel TRS on the national stage as BRS has triggered much speculation on whether fissures had appeared in the state’s first family.

Not only was Kavitha missing from the high-profile event, but her name was also missing from the TRS list of in-charges for the upcoming Munugode bypoll, raising eyebrows yet again.

Meanwhile, leaders from the rival BJP did raise questions while some on social media also made observations about Kavitha’s absence.

Earlier in May this year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.