Bangladesh: Amid unrest 12 vehicles set ablaze in last 24 hours

Dhaka: At least 12 vehicles were set ablaze in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, allegedly by the country’s main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist party’s (BNP) supporters.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department said that among the 12 vehicles, six were burned in Dhaka city, three in Chattogram, two in Gazipur, and one in Sirajganj.

It said that the vehicles included six buses, two covered vans, one truck, and three pickup vans.

“Twenty-one firefighting units were employed to douse the fires,” the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department said.

Also Read US asks Israel not to respond to Houthi attacks

The miscreants also set a bus of ‘Taranga Paribahan’ on fire in the Shahbagh area of Dhaka on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in front of Aziz Super Market while another bus was also set on fire at Motijheel Egret Circle, Duty Officer Rozina Akter at Fire Service and Civil Defense told IANS.

Bangladesh is currently witnessing a 10-day blockade called by the opposition party BNP, which started on Wednesday, December 6.

The BNP has been calling for shutdowns and blockades in Bangladesh, asking for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation while also demanding to hold the general elections under an interim government.

Since October, Bangladesh has witnessed 266 arson attacks across the country, allegedly by the BNP.