Bangladesh seeks apology from Pakistan over 1971 atrocities

Dhaka also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets at the time when East Pakistan split from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.

Uniformed East Pakistan rebel forces with armed civilians patrol a street in Jessore, East Pakistan on April 2, 1971 after West Pakistan forces withdrew. Photo: AP.

Dhaka: Bangladesh raised “historically unresolved issues” and sought a public apology from Pakistan over the 1971 atrocities as the two countries held their first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years here on Thursday.

“We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan,” Bangladesh foreign secretary Jashim Uddin told reporters after the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with his visiting Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch.

