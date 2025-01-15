Army chief defends removal of iconic 1971 war photo from office

The office of the Army Chief of India Upendra Dwivedi recently came under scanner after it replaced the iconic Pakistan’s surrender to India in the 1971 war photo with a painting titled Karam Kshetra. The move has sparked outrage and strong criticism amongst the citizens, mainly Army veterans.

However, General Dwivedi defended the move saying the armed forces have witnessed a generational change and the painting connects to New India’s vision of “protecting dharma.”

“It (painting) portrays the Army as a guardian of Dharma that protects the nation’s values and reflects its evolution into a technologically-advanced integrated force,” he said.

Explaining further General Dwivedi said, “If you see the golden history of India – it has three chapters. It has the British era, the Mughal era and the era before that. If we wish to connect that and the Army’s vision, symbolism becomes important.”

General Dwivedi Army Chief said, “If I have to connect the past, present and future, the new painting symbolises that.”

He stated that the painting was a work by Lt Col Thomas Jacob of the 28 Madras regiment, “who belongs to the younger generation in the force.”

Iconic 1971 Pakistan’s surrender photo

The iconic surrender picture captures the moment when Pakistan’s then Lieutenant General of the Eastern Command AAK Niazi formally signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka in the presence of then General Jagjit Singh Aurora, accepting the country’s defeat and marking the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War. This event took place on December 16, 1971 and led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

1971 Pakistan’s surrender photo

The photo had adorned the walls of the office of the Army Chief for many decades.

Replaced in December

In December last year, the photo was taken down for maintenance and renovation purposes. However, instead of being brought back, it was sent away to the Manekshaw convention centre, only to be replaced by a Mahabharatha-inspired painting Karam Kshetra.

The painting shows snow-capped mountains around the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, Lord Krishna’s chariot and Hindu statesman and philosopher Chanakya.

Karam Kshetra painting

Army veterans unhappy

The move drew the ire of many Army veterans. “The decision disregards the sacrifices made by the soldiers during one of India’s greatest military victories,” a retired officer told India Today.

“The photo/painting symbolising India’s first major military victory in 1,000 years, and the first as a united nation in 1971, has been removed by a hierarchy which believes that mythology, religion and distant fragmented feudal past will inspire future victories,” former Northern Army Commander Lt-Gen HS Panag (Retd.) was quoted as saying by the Times of India.