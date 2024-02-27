BB 17’s Ayesha Khan bags movie with Dulquer Salmaan

The film, which belongs to Telugu cinema, is touted as an entertainer, and recently had its first look unveiled on Instagram

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 27th February 2024 1:04 pm IST
BB 17's Ayesha Khan bags movie with Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan and Ayesha Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Ayesha Khan, who cooked up a storm in the latest season of the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, has joined Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming film titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The film, which belongs to Telugu cinema, is touted as an entertainer, and recently had its first look unveiled on Instagram.

Talking about the new development, the actress said, “The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I’ve always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired.”

MS Education Academy

She further mentioned, “I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It’s an honour to perform under Venky sir’s direction and to be a part of such a fine team.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 27th February 2024 1:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button