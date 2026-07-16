Bengaluru law student stabbed to death for rejecting divorcee

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident on July 13, under the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station limits, a fourth-year law student was brutally stabbed to death by her former partner and his brother after she ended their relationship upon discovering his secret marital status.

The deceased has been identified as Amrutha, a resident of HAL Kodichikkanahalli. The police have successfully arrested the prime accused, Dhanush, along with his brother, Surya, in connection with the gruesome murder.

According to police sources, Amrutha and Dhanush met three years ago during an ‘Om Shakti’ pilgrimage and subsequently fell in love. However, their relationship soured when Amrutha uncovered a dark truth that Dhanush had actively concealed from her that he was already married, divorced, and the father of a child. Feeling betrayed by the deception, Amrutha decided to cut all ties and distance herself from him entirely.

Infuriated by the rejection, Dhanush’s younger brother, Surya, vowed not to spare Amrutha for breaking his brother’s heart.

On the evening of July 13, the accused confronted the victim near her residence. The altercation quickly escalated into violence as Surya unleashed a frenzied attack, repeatedly stabbing Amrutha in the chest and back with a knife.

Amrutha’s family members immediately rushed her to the hospital in a pool of blood, where she fought for her life for three days. Tragically, she succumbed to her severe injuries on the evening of July 15. The police stated that her body has been shifted to the CV Raman Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are underway.