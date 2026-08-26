Bengaluru traffic cops let citizens experience traffic duty

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police Department is inviting citizens to experience the challenges of managing the city’s congested roads through its ‘Cap for a Day’ initiative.

The programme, being conducted for the second time, will allow selected citizens to spend a day with traffic police personnel and understand the responsibilities involved in regulating traffic and tackling congestion at busy junctions.

The initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between motorists and traffic police. While commuters frequently complain about delays and traffic jams, the department wants citizens to understand the challenges officers face while keeping traffic moving during peak hours.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said the programme would provide citizens with an opportunity to experience the duties of traffic police and understand the challenges they encounter on the roads.

He said participants could also provide feedback and suggestions based on their experience, which could help the department identify practical measures to improve traffic management.

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Citizens interested in participating in the initiative can register through the BTP ASTraM app

During the programme, participants will get an opportunity to observe traffic regulation and understand how officers respond to congestion, changing traffic conditions and other challenges at major junctions.

The initiative comes at a time when Bengaluru is witnessing increasing traffic volumes, with vehicle density and congestion posing significant challenges to commuters as well as enforcement personnel.

The traffic police hope that the programme will create greater public awareness about the complexity of traffic management and encourage motorists to cooperate with officers.

The department also expects the direct interaction to generate useful suggestions from road users and promote greater responsibility and discipline among motorists.