Bengaluru police book man for allowing cattle on busy road

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s traffic police registered a case on Tuesday, August 11, against a cattle owner after a herd of cows allegedly obstructed vehicular movement on the Ring Road near Kalamandir, adding an unusual twist to the city’s perennial traffic problems.

The incident took place on the morning of August 10, when around nine to 10 cows were found roaming on the busy stretch. Their presence reportedly affected the movement of vehicles and caused inconvenience to commuters travelling along the road.

Following the incident, police identified the cattle owner as Santosh, a resident of Ashwathnagar in Marathahalli. He has been booked for allegedly allowing the animals to stray onto the road without taking adequate measures to prevent them from causing an obstruction to traffic.

Nagendra, a police personnel attached to the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, was on duty in the area when he noticed the cattle on the road. He subsequently filed a complaint with the traffic police.

Based on the complaint, the Airport Traffic Police registered a case against Santosh under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to causing danger or obstruction in a public way.

Police said allowing cattle to roam freely on busy roads can create serious risks for motorists, especially on stretches witnessing heavy traffic. Sudden movement of animals can force motorists to brake or swerve, potentially resulting in accidents.

The case has also brought attention to the need for cattle owners to ensure that their animals remain within designated areas and do not stray onto busy roads.

Bengaluru has witnessed frequent traffic congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles, road works and infrastructure projects. However, the latest incident has highlighted how stray cattle can also disrupt traffic and pose a safety hazard.

The Airport Traffic Police are investigating the incident and examining the circumstances under which the cattle were allowed to enter the busy road.