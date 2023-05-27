BGMI game now available for preload on Google Play Store in India

New Delhi: The video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for preload on Google Play Store and users can play the game from May 29, the company said on Saturday.

South Korean company Krafton, the developer of the battle royale mobile game said that the game will be available for iOS users for download and play in the country from May 29.

The company said that in anticipation of an overwhelming response, it will stagger the availability and playability of BGMI, which was banned in the country nearly a year ago by the government.

“We are thrilled to announce that BGMI is now available for preload. We are consistently striving to deliver a smooth gameplay experience to our users and are excited to welcome everyone back,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton Inc India.

Also Read Google ordered to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

The government has categorically said that the final decision to allow video game BGMI to return to the country will only be taken after three months of a strict trial of the game.

“We once again thank the authorities and our users for their continued support as we look forward to elevating the gaming experience for our community in India,” Sohn said.

The game update will introduce a new map, in-game Events and more.

The Indian government first banned Krafton’s marquee offering PUBG in the country. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021.

The Indian government then ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.