Bharti Singh says NO to The Great Indian Kapil Show, here’s why

Mumbai: The anticipation surrounding The Great Indian Kapil Show has been significant. Fans eagerly await the reunion of comedy giants Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. However, there’s a big absence in the lineup: Bharti Singh. The talented comedian, who played an important role in the original ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on TV, won’t be part of this new venture streaming on Netflix from March 30.

Bharti Singh’s Take on Missing Out

In an interview with ETimes, Bharti Singh candidly shared her reasons. While she maintains a strong bond with the team, her current commitments prevent her from joining The Great Indian Kapil Show.

“For now I don’t have any plans on joining Kapil bhai. But if something happens then I will surely join in. Currently, I am busy with my projects, For now, I have quite a few things in my kitty and less time to devote to something new,” Bharti said.

She is currently occupied with multiple projects, including podcasts and shooting for Dance Deewane.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show promises to be a laughter riot, featuring not only Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover but also Kiku Sharda, Rajeev Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh. The recent promo featured Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, adding to the excitement.