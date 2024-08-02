Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran

Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call.

Published: 2nd August 2024
Biden calls Israeli PM after terrorist attack in Jerusalem
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, the White House said.

“The president reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” said a readout of the call.

“The president discussed efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments,” it said.

“Together with this commitment to Israel’s defence, the president stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region. Vice President Harris also joined the call,” the White House said.

