Bigg Boss 17: Finale approaches, list of bottom 4 contestants

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 enters its final phase, the drama intensifies with unexpected eliminations and the introduction of intriguing wildcard contestants. The recent eviction of Aishwarya Sharma in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left fans in shock, leaving 13 contestants vying for the coveted title now.

Amid discussions about Aishwarya’s surprising exit, attention has already shifted to the upcoming nominations. According to Khabri, the nominations task has concluded, and Captain Isha Malviya wielded special powers to nominate two individuals, ultimately choosing Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants For 11th Week

The four contestants currently in the danger zone are —

Neil Bhatt (nominated for the entire season)

Rinku Dhawan

Abhishek Kumar

Ayesha Khan

Exclusive Nominations Update



These Contestants are Nominated



Isha is given special power to nominate 2 people, She choose Abhishek and AYESHA#NeilBhatt and #RinkuDhawan#Abhishek and AyeshaKhan — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 24, 2023

The suspense is building as viewers await the next eviction just weeks before the grand finale.

Speaking of the finale, reports indicate that the grand culmination is set to take place on January 28, and there is no extension planned for this season. As the competition intensifies, the race to the Bigg Boss 17 title becomes more unpredictable, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

