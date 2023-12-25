Munawar Faruqui destroys Bigg Boss 17 property, will he get evicted?

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra will be seen engaged in a heated argument in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17

Published: 25th December 2023 3:06 pm IST
Munawar Faruqui destroys Bigg Boss 17 property, will he get evicted?
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: The spotlight continues to shine on comedian Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17. The past week witnessed a rollercoaster of events involving Munawar, from delving into his personal life to the entry of Ayesha Khan and a fallout with former best friend Mannara Chopra. Even host Salman Khan didn’t hold back, expressing his disapproval of Munawar’s behaviour.

Munawar Faruqui Vs Mannara Chopra

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode that was shared in the latest promo, Mannara is seen engaged in a conversation with Vicky Jain, expressing a transformation. She remarks, “I am not the same Mannara who entered. I feel like a beggar now.” Munawar, seated in the garden with Ayesha Khan, questions Mannara’s perception, to which she dismissively labels the situation as “trashy.”

Ayesha accuses Mannara of playing the game with external support, prompting Mannara to suggest that she should enter the next season individually, just as perhaps some of Munawar’s friends from outside might do. She indirectly brought Munawar’s ex-girlfriend Nazila into the argument. Munawar, visibly agitated, confronts Mannara and shatters a glass vase in his fury.

The dramatic moment raises concerns about Munawar’s future in the show, given Bigg Boss’s strict stance on damaging property. Traditionally, the show issues warnings or even eliminates contestants who violate this rule. As fans eagerly await the next developments, it remains to be seen how the makers will address Munawar’s impulsive act and its consequences in the upcoming episodes.

