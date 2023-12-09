Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reveals TOP 3, Munawar out

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is India’s most loved TV reality show and it helps most of the participants to add followers. The show is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and fans are eagerly waiting for every update about the show. Salman Khan comes to interact with the participants on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and in every episode , he reveals something exciting about the show.

In the upcoming episode, Bhaijaan will reveal which contestants are Janta’s favourite and surprisingly, Munawar Farooqui is not in the list. Yes, Salman Khan conducts a ‘Popularity task’ in the upcoming episode and housemates have to name the contestant who according to them is the most popular. After the counting of votes, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel emerge as winners.

There is no doubt that Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are the favourite contestants among the audience and even Salman Khan admitted it later in the episode. Munawar Faruqui who also emerged as the winner of ‘Lock Upp’ show in 2022 has amassed a huge fan following and is considered among the top favourite participants of Bigg Boss season 17.

Well, let us wait and watch who will lift the trophy this year.