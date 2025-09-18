Mumbai: A new season of Salman Khan’s much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss 19) is already taking over television screens once again. The show is close to completing 1 month by this weekend ka vaar and all contestants are doing their best to entertain the audience with their game.

Among the many interesting names, one contestant making headlines is Hyderabad’s very own Baseer Ali, popularly known as Baseer Bob. This week he has been nominated along with 4 other contestants.

Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob’s Bigg Boss 19 Remuneration

As Baseer is hitting headlines for his strategies and gameplay, let’s have a look at how much he is getting paid per week and per day to be on the show. Baseer Ali is reportedly earning Rs 3–6 lakhs per week, which means his per-day pay is roughly Rs 42.8k – Rs 85.7k.

More About the Reality Show Star

Baseer Ali rose to fame in 2017 through MTV Roadies Rising, where his fearless approach earned him the runner-up spot. The same year, he went on to win Splitsvilla 10 with Naina Singh, cementing his position in the world of youth-based reality shows.

Over the next few years, he also turned host with On Road With Roadies and Splitsvilla 11, showcasing his strong connect with the youth. He later impressed viewers once again with his stint in Ace Of Space 2, finishing as the second runner-up.

In 2022, Baseer participated in MTV Roadies 19, finishing 7th. A year later, he made a successful transition into acting with Zee TV’s popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya, playing Shaurya Luthra. His performance was well-received.

Are you enjoying his game in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.