Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. The show is close to completing one month soon, and so far, two contestants have been evicted from the house –Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek. With 15 contestants now left in the race, all eyes are on the next elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants week 4

In the latest twist, Bigg Boss shocked the housemates by nominating the entire house as punishment for openly discussing nominations, breaking one of the show’s biggest rules. However, the drama didn’t stop there. After several twists and turns, the final nominations list for the week has been revealed.

Nominated Contestants (Final List)

Nehal Chudasama

Ashnoor Kaur

Baseer Ali

Abhishek Bajaj

Pranit More

With some of the most popular and strong players in the danger zone, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be shown the exit door next.

Who do you think will get evicted? Comment below and share your predictions!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.