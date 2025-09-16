Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its 4th week and the drama inside the house is only getting spicier with each passing day. After shocking double eviction last weekend, Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar bid goodbye to the show, leaving 15 contestants still in the race.

While it may seem too early to predict the outcome, evicted contestant Natalia has already shared her thoughts on who she believes has the potential to reach the finale.

Bigg Boss 19 finalists, winner revealed?

In her post-eviction interview, Natalia named Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and Zeishan Quadri as the strongest contenders moving forward in the game.

She further revealed that according to her, either Mridul, Baseer, or Ashnoor truly deserve to lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy this year. Natalia, who spent three weeks inside the house, feels these contestants have shown consistency and strength in their game.

Although the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house change every single day, fans are already speculating that Natalia’s predictions might just turn out to be true. With weeks of high drama, surprises, and twists still left, the upcoming episodes promise to be nothing short of unpredictable.

What's your take on Natalia's predictions?