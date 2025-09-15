Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is only getting spicier with each passing week. After no eviction in the first two weeks, makers shocked fans with a double elimination last weekend, showing the exit door to two female contestants Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar.

Now, buzz suggests another double elimination could be around the corner. Speculation began after the makers dropped a fiery promo for the upcoming episode, giving viewers a glimpse of tensions boiling over in the house.

Latest promo week 4

In the clip, composer Amaal Mallik is seen locking horns with actress Kunickaa Sadanand over her constant interference in kitchen duties, despite not being assigned that responsibility. Amaal firmly asks her to stop commenting, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

But the drama didn’t stop there. Actor Abhishek Bajaj, present during the argument, added fuel to the fire with his remark ‘respect is earned.’ His comment reportedly irked Shehbaz Badesha, leading to an intense confrontation. If reports are to be believed, things may have even turned physical between the two.

This has now left viewers wondering if Bigg Boss will step in with strict action, possibly even an immediate eviction of Abhishek and Shehbaz. Whether that happens or not, one thing is certain, tonight’s episode promises high drama. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.