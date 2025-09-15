Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 gave fans a big surprise this weekend with its first eviction. In a shocking twist, two contestants left the show together. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actress Natalia Janoszek were the first to be evicted.

This episode was hosted by Farah Khan, as Salman Khan is busy with the film Battle of Galwan. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla joined as guests to promote Jolly LLB 3.

Bigg Boss 19 double elimination

Nagma and Natalia were nominated alongside Awez Darbar and Mridul Tiwari after a weak performance in the nomination task. Viewers expressed mixed reactions, with some calling the eviction fair and others demanding Nagma’s return..

Natalia Janoszek’s Journey

Natalia struggled with a language barrier, which made it hard to connect with others. Still, her bond with Mridul Tiwari and moments like teaching salsa stood out.

Payout: Natalia was paid around Rs. 3-7 lakh per week. After three weeks, she earned between Rs. 9-21 lakh.

Nagma Mirajkar’s Short Stay

Nagma has a huge fan following online but could not make a strong mark in the house. She stayed away from fights and was often seen as a follower. Awez Darbar’s proposal to her became a big highlight. Before entering, Nagma said she wanted to reach TV viewers and show her real personality.

Payout: Nagma was paid around Rs. 5-8 lakh per week. After three weeks, she earned between Rs. 15-24 lakh.

With their exit, new wild-card entries are expected soon. This will bring fresh energy and drama to the Bigg Boss 19 house.

