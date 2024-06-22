Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul says ‘I won’t cook for you’ to Sai Ketan Rao

Mumbai: It has only been a day since the contestants entered the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ house, and the fights have already begun.

Television actress Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao got into an ugly spat over the unfair distribution of food.

In the upcoming episode, a fight erupts over a breakfast dispute that divides the house into vegetarian and non-vegetarian factions.

What happened that made Sai Ketan Rao burst into tears? 😭



After a heated argument with Sana Makbul about eggs and ration, Sai Ketan Rao was seen feeling vulnerable while talking to Deepak Chaurasia. Head to JioCinema now to know what happens next!



Tune in to the 24-hour live… pic.twitter.com/DPHBwNbJRy — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 22, 2024

The conflict begins when Ranvir Shorey questions Chandrika Dixit and Payal Malik about the unequal distribution of meals, citing concerns about balanced diets.

This leads to a heated argument, with the vegetarians countering Ranvir’s claims by highlighting the ration shortage.

The argument escalates between Sana and Sai Ketan, who said: “Having only two eggs for breakfast isn’t acceptable. We’ll go hungry. Don’t impose your decisions and opinions on us.”

Sana then refuses to cook for Sai, who replies, “I don’t need your food or eggs. I’m not obligated to heed your words — you’re not Bigg Boss. Save your acting for outside and stop playing the victim in everything.”

Other contestants intervened to diffuse the situation. The show airs on JioCinema Premium.