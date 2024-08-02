Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul’s rumored BF poses with trophy

Mumbai: TV actress Sana Makbul has won Bigg Boss OTT 3, defeating Naezy and Ranvir Shorey, who took home the first and second runner-up titles respectively. The grand finale took place on August 2. Several photos and videos capturing her victorious moment are now going viral on social media.

X is flooded with congratulatory messages for Sana, but one particular photo has grabbed the spotlight. It features Sana with her rumored boyfriend, Srikanth Buredyy.

Sharing a picture of Sana holding the trophy, Srikanth captioned it with “She won” and multiple red heart emojis. Srikanth’s presence on the finale night, there to support her, has further fueled speculation about their relationship.

Rumours have it that Sana is dating Srikanth Buredyy, a Telugu entrepreneur. Photos of the duo surfaced earlier while she was inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, even as fans were shipping her with Naezy.

However, both are yet to confirm their relationship.