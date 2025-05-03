Telangana: New degree courses with promising jobs launched

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has introduced new degree courses with apprenticeship-embedded opportunities for the academic year 2025-26.

As many as 28 government degree colleges (GDCs) will roll out the courses, including BCom Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), BCom E-Commerce Operations, BCom Retail Operations, BSc Tourism & Hospitality Operations, BSc Digital/Industrial Electronics, BSc Marketing & Sales, BSc in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Quality, and BBA in Content and Creative Writing.

According to the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, these courses will help in employment opportunities as well as skill-oriented education.

A recent report by the GDSc states that admission in these colleges rose to 80 percent in the present academic year. It credits the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), introduced in 2019, to the surge.

Students taking these courses can expect paid internships to the tune of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month and a guaranteed job at the end of the programme.