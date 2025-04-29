Telangana prison department invites job applicants

Candidates between the ages of 21-35 years can apply within 10 days of the notification.

Published: 29th April 2025 8:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana prison department on Tuesday, April 29, announced a job notification for temporary posts at four de-addiction centres located in central prisons at Chanchalguda, Cherlapalli, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad.

The positions available include project coordinator, accountant-cum-clerk (part-time), psychologist/counsellor, social worker/community worker, nurse (male), ward boy, and peer educator. The qualifications and experience required for each role vary, with the monthly wage ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.

The following is the detailed information regarding the required qualification and expected monthly income.

Name of the PostQualificationNo of postsMonthly Honorarium (in Rs)
Project CoordinatorMSW (Specialisation in Medical & Psychiatry) MPH with 1 Year of experience0430,000/-
Accountant-Cum-Clerk (Part-time)B.Com., / M.Com., experience in Accounts0418,000/-
Psychologist / CounsellorB.Sc / M.Sc, in Psychology, with experience in counselling0425,000/-
Social Worker / Community WorkerBSW / MSW.0425,000/-
Nurse (Male)B.Sc Nursing / Diploma in Nursing0420,000/-
Ward Boy10th class0420,000/-
Peer EducatorAny Graduation0410,000/- (visit basis)

Job criteria

Candidates between the ages of 21-35 years can apply within 10 days of the notification. Their application with their CV should be sent by post to O/o the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Jail Bhavan, Malakpet, Hyderabad-500024 or e-mail to dgprisontg@gmail.com.

