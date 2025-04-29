Telangana prison department invites job applicants

Hyderabad: The Telangana prison department on Tuesday, April 29, announced a job notification for temporary posts at four de-addiction centres located in central prisons at Chanchalguda, Cherlapalli, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad.
The positions available include project coordinator, accountant-cum-clerk (part-time), psychologist/counsellor, social worker/community worker, nurse (male), ward boy, and peer educator. The qualifications and experience required for each role vary, with the monthly wage ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.
The following is the detailed information regarding the required qualification and expected monthly income.
|Name of the Post
|Qualification
|No of posts
|Monthly Honorarium (in Rs)
|Project Coordinator
|MSW (Specialisation in Medical & Psychiatry) MPH with 1 Year of experience
|04
|30,000/-
|Accountant-Cum-Clerk (Part-time)
|B.Com., / M.Com., experience in Accounts
|04
|18,000/-
|Psychologist / Counsellor
|B.Sc / M.Sc, in Psychology, with experience in counselling
|04
|25,000/-
|Social Worker / Community Worker
|BSW / MSW.
|04
|25,000/-
|Nurse (Male)
|B.Sc Nursing / Diploma in Nursing
|04
|20,000/-
|Ward Boy
|10th class
|04
|20,000/-
|Peer Educator
|Any Graduation
|04
|10,000/- (visit basis)
Job criteria
Candidates between the ages of 21-35 years can apply within 10 days of the notification. Their application with their CV should be sent by post to O/o the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Jail Bhavan, Malakpet, Hyderabad-500024 or e-mail to dgprisontg@gmail.com.