Telangana prison department invites job applicants

Hyderabad: The Telangana prison department on Tuesday, April 29, announced a job notification for temporary posts at four de-addiction centres located in central prisons at Chanchalguda, Cherlapalli, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad.

The positions available include project coordinator, accountant-cum-clerk (part-time), psychologist/counsellor, social worker/community worker, nurse (male), ward boy, and peer educator. The qualifications and experience required for each role vary, with the monthly wage ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.

The following is the detailed information regarding the required qualification and expected monthly income.

Name of the Post Qualification No of posts Monthly Honorarium (in Rs) Project Coordinator MSW (Specialisation in Medical & Psychiatry) MPH with 1 Year of experience 04 30,000/- Accountant-Cum-Clerk (Part-time) B.Com., / M.Com., experience in Accounts 04 18,000/- Psychologist / Counsellor B.Sc / M.Sc, in Psychology, with experience in counselling 04 25,000/- Social Worker / Community Worker BSW / MSW. 04 25,000/- Nurse (Male) B.Sc Nursing / Diploma in Nursing 04 20,000/- Ward Boy 10th class 04 20,000/- Peer Educator Any Graduation 04 10,000/- (visit basis)

Job criteria

Candidates between the ages of 21-35 years can apply within 10 days of the notification. Their application with their CV should be sent by post to O/o the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Jail Bhavan, Malakpet, Hyderabad-500024 or e-mail to dgprisontg@gmail.com.