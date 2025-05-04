Progress of flyovers, Hyderabad Old City Metro works inspected by Telangana CS

Senior officials from various departments accompanied the chief secretary.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2025 11:57 am IST
Telangana CS inspects progress of flyovers, Hyderabad Old City Metro works.
Hyderabad: The progress of key infrastructure projects including flyovers and Hyderabad Old City Metro works underwent thorough inspection by Telangana chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao during surprise visits across the city.

The top bureaucrat reviewed multiple ongoing developments that are crucial for the city’s urban transformation.

During the inspections, CS Rao examined the construction status of major flyovers, progress on Hyderabad Old City Metro expansion, foot overbridge development, KBR H-City project advancement and sewage treatment plant operations.

Senior officials from various departments accompanied the chief secretary, including MAUD secretary Ilambarithi, GHMC commissioner Karnan, HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy, and Metro MD MVS Reddy.

