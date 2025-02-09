Bird walk at Botanical Garden in Hyderabad, 62 species spotted

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC), under its Deccan Woods and Trails initiative, organized a two-day Bird Walk at the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad on February 8 and 9. The event attracted 55 bird watchers and enthusiasts who identified 62 bird species in the lush greenery of the garden.

Participants were welcomed by assistant director of eco-tourism V Thanuja, forest range officer srinivas, and projects manager K Suman. They were divided into two groups where one explored the Vriksha Parichaya Kshetram, a 94-acre green space, while the other visited the virtual wildlife safari park conservation xone.

Guided by bird experts, the participants observed and identified birds such as the Red-vented Bulbul, Rufous Treepie, Shikra, Spot-billed Duck, Ashy Prinia, Grey Heron, Black Drongo, Green Bee-eater, and Purple Sunbird at Botanical Garden. They were also provided with a Birds Pocket Guide developed by TGFDC to assist in species identification.

TGFDC has scheduled upcoming bird walks in Vikarabad on February 23 and in the Gajwel Forest on March 2. Interested participants can contact 9493549399 or 9346364583 for more details.

In pictures: Birds of Hyderabad’s Botanical Garden

Shikra (Accipiter badius)

Spot-billed Ducks

Purple Sunbird spotted at Botanical Garden in Hyderabad