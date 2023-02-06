Hyderabad: Botanical garden inspected by govt officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Vice Chairman Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy inspected the Botanical Garden area from 8am each day and made various suggestions for the improvement of the same to turn it into a “Botanical Paradise”.

The MD stressed on the need to keep the gardens neat and clean. He suggested perfect planting areas where visitors can spend much time in the lawns under the trees on the shade grass.

He also inspected the nature learning class room area which is under construction in the visitor’s zone. He inspected the newly laying bund beside the boating pond and ordered variegated Canna plants. He ordered the improvement of the children’s play area and Open Gym for men and senior citizens. He also advised various varieties of species of native and exotic for planting of further species to increase the diversity of the Garden.

He also visited the conservation zone theme parks (50 theme parks, 9 ecosystems and 18 types of Forests) planting and inspected its progress.

He also suggested to take-up the implementation of vitamin garden in addition to the theme parks list and discussed the water facility to the plants and inspected borewells for the upcoming summer season. He further asked officials to work on an exclusive animal kingdom in the hillocks for the benefit of the children.