Hyderabad: Elderly woman scammed of Rs 50K by fraudster on OLX

Hyderabad: A woman fell prey to cyber fraud and was scammed of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of renting out her house.

The victim Sharada Devi, 63, a resident of Shamshabad posted an advertisement on OLX to lease out her property in Andhra Pradesh.

A man named Deepak Pawar contacted the woman over a phone call and asked her to share the photographs of the property. He pretended to be interested in leasing the property and asked her for the rent and other details and offered to pay the advance amount through an e-payment gateway.

Also Read Second powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Turkey within 24 hours

“The fraudster urged the lady to click on the link that he has sent to get Rs 50K credited to her bank account. The woman believed and clicked on the link, instead of credit, an amount of Rs 50K was debited from her bank account,” said Shamshabad police.

Based on a complaint the police registered a case and an investigation is underway.