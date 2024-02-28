Bitcoin crosses USD 57,000 for first time since 2021

Bitcoin on Tuesday morning traded above USD 57,000 after briefly touching USD 57,430

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 7:42 am IST
Bitcoin

New York: Bitcoin led a major rally for cryptocurrency prices and related stocks on Tuesday as it bolted above USD 57,000 for the first time since November 2021, reports said.

Bitcoin on Tuesday morning traded above USD 57,000 after briefly touching USD 57,430 — running further up against its late 2021 levels. The world’s largest cryptocurrency jumped nearly 11 per cent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data, the Investor’s Business Daily reported.

In addition, mid-February bitcoin’s market capitalisation crossed the USD 1 trillion mark for the first time in more than two years. Bitcoin is now up 34 per cent so far this year, with most of the gains coming after the spot bitcoin ETF launches in early January.

Ethereum surged about 6.8 per cent in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, trading around USD 3,280. That’s its best level since April 2022. ETH peaked at USD 3,289 in early Tuesday trade. The No 2 crypto spiked almost 44 per cent in 2024, the report said.

