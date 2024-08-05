BJP, JD(s) trying to destabilise govt: Congress over charges against Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: The Congress would unitedly fight against the BJP and JD(S)’s attempts to destabilise the Siddaramaiah government, the ruling party in Karnataka said, backing its chief minister who is on the opposition’s radar in MUDA and state-run Valmiki Corporation “scams”.

“Everybody knows about Siddaramaiah’s honesty. He is not a new chief minister here. Everybody knows about his career, where he started, where he is now, also his ideology and his background,” Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal told reporters here on Sunday.

His comments came after he held a meeting with state ministers along with Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is also the party’s Karanataka unit chief.

The meeting comes in the wake of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issuing a show cause notice to Siddaramaiah, which is seen as a precursor to giving sanction to his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment “scam”.

The notice was issued on July 26 based on a plea filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham. The chief minister was directed to submit his reply within seven days.

Venugopal claimed the BJP and JD(S) are targeting the Congress dispensation and the chief minister as they are aware that the state government’s guarantee schemes to address the concerns of the poor people will harm them politically.

“So they conspired and brought out some charges against Siddaramaiah and the Congress dispensation, thereby trying to destabilise the government. Unfortunately, the governor has become a tool in the BJP’s conspiracy,” he added.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) began a week-long ‘Mysuru Chalo’ foot march on Saturday against the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites by MUDA to those who lost land to other development projects, including Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi. The two parties are demanding the chief minister’s resignation.

The Karnataka government on Thursday “strongly advised” Gehlot to withdraw the show-cause notice and alleged “gross misuse of the constitutional office” of the governor.

Venugopal said the ministers have been told to visit districts and assembly constituencies and explain to the people how the BJP was trying to “destabilise” the government and end the guarantee schemes.

“We are very much concerned about the poor people of the state. We will continue with the guarantee schemes. We are really proud of the government’s implementation of guarantees. This is what we have discussed and decided today,” he added.

The opposition parties have been demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation also over the Valmiki Corporation “scam” that came to light after its accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar P ended his life on May 26.

Chandrashekhar left a note claiming that Rs 187 crore was transferred from the corporation’s bank account, of which Rs 88.62 crore was “illegally” moved to accounts of “well-known” IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank, among others.

According to Congress sources, Venugopal asked the ministers at the meeting why the Congress government has not been able to effectively counter the BJP and JD(S)’ narrative, despite the opposition “lacking” any clear evidence.

Venugopal and Surjewala are said to have asked the ministers to strongly stand behind the CM and defend him, while also effectively countering the opposition.

Indicating the possible scenario where the government may have to legally fight the governor if prosecution against the chief minister is sanctioned in connection with the MUDA “scam”, they assured the high command’s support, the sources added.

Noting the BJP’s “history in sabotaging governments”, Venugopal alleged the last JD(S)-Congress coalition dispensation was “dislodged” by a conspiracy hatched by the BJP’s central leadership.

“They are trying and targeting the current Karnataka government the same way with a clear motive,” the Congress leader said.

He alleged that when former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s sexual abuse cases came to the fore, at that point itself there was a conspiracy against the Congress government. “The BJP and JD(S) want to save their leaders’ children which is why they are targeting our elected government.”

Venugopal said the BJP talking about corruption is the “biggest joke”.

“How many cases (BJP state president) B Y Vijayendra has against him? How many cases are there against Prajwal Revanna? Now they are trying to project them as the most decent people in the country and attacking the chief minister who has built his career by being amidst the common people of the state,” he said.

“We know their intention. They want to finish a person who is standing for the poor people of Karnataka… By creating a perception that Siddaramaiah is corrupt, their intention is to target him and our guarantee schemes,” he said.

At the meeting with the state ministers, Venugopal and Surjewala asked them to focus on performance, amid indications about the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of months, sources said.

Responding to a question, Venugopal said Sunday’s discussion was not about the performance of the ministers.

About the Union budget, he said, “Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) was elected (to Rajya Sabha) from Karnataka. Total discrimination. No BJP member is raising it in Parliament. It is a very sorry state of affairs.”