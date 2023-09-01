BJP shifts Hyderabad Integration Day event to Warangal; Amit Shah to address

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to turn Hyderabad Integration Day on September 17 into a political focal point as it intensifies its election campaign in Telangana.

The party plans to use this occasion to bolster its presence in the state, especially with the upcoming assembly elections scheduled later this year.

In an effort to make a significant impact, the central government has chosen Warangal as the location for an official program commemorating the integration of Hyderabad. The event will have Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chief guest.

The BJP’s decision to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day in this manner comes in the wake of a perceived direct contest between the ruling BRS party and the Congress, making the BJP strive harder to assert its influence.

Amit Shah had previously conducted a public rally in Khammam last month, although it did not yield the anticipated results. According to reliable sources, Shah expressed his dissatisfaction with the preparation strategies of Telangana’s BJP leaders and advised them to unite rather than be divided by differences and groupings.

Consequently, Telangana’s BJP leaders are embarking on an outreach campaign, which includes organizing bus yatras (bus tours). Prominent leaders like G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and Eatala Rajender are each planning separate bus yatras to engage with the people.

Last year, on September 17, the central government orchestrated official celebrations to mark the fall of Hyderabad. A public gathering was held at the Secunderabad Parade Ground, featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a BJP minister from Karnataka also attended. This year, the focus shifts to Warangal for the official celebrations, once again with Amit Shah leading the event as the chief guest.