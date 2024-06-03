BJP won’t win any seat in Tamil Nadu, says VCK leader

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan, said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not win any of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here, Thol Thirumavalavan who is the founder-leader of VCK said that the INDIA bloc would decide on the prime ministerial candidate after the Lok Sabha election results.

He also said that “a new dawn will break on June 4 and the darkness overshadowing India will dissipate”.

Thol Thirumavalavan is a candidate of the INDIA bloc from Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

He is considered as one of the foremost voices of the Dalits in Tamil Nadu.

VCK general secretary and sitting MP from Villupuram, D. Ravikumar, is again seeking re-election from the same constituency.