BJP’s Hyderabad LS candidate takes dig at Owaisi over garbage on Old City roads

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hyderabad constituency Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha took a dig at Asaduddin Owaisi over the lack of development in the constituency and accused him of manipulating the people of Hyderabad.

In an interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, citing a lack of development in the Old City of Hyderabad and its people, Latha claimed that those who lack education, and economic growth and live with a fear of religion, can be easily manipulated and controlled.

Madhavi Latha, citing the lack of TSRTC buses in the Old City of Hyderabad, claimed that the connectivity to the constituency has deliberately been put down and people do not want to live here anymore. “Educated youngsters, irrespective of religion, they want to leave,” she claimed.

Further, the BJP LS Hyderabad constituency candidate commented on the unhygienic conditions of the Old City. “All the garbage is out on the streets. There is no discrimination, whether it’s a temple or mosque; you will see garbage everywhere. So much garbage that it occupies 40 percent of the road,” she claimed.

She claimed that the maximum number of children are engaged in labour in the constituency. “Small kids work in mechanic and tailor shops. Who is there to question?”

Latha has also claimed that no newspaper is willing to write against Asaduddin Owaisi and the AIMIM, despite several complaints in the Old City. “Can there be any constituency that is complaint-free? You will not see anyone complaining about them. They cannot.”

Talking of the issues of Pasmanda Muslim women in the Old City of Hyderabad, she stated that live in fear and tears of poverty. “They have layers to cross (to express their problems). At home, they have to cross the man of the house. In the locality (they live in) they have to cross their neighbours and then the religious authorities, adding to it pressures of the party (AIMIM),” claimed Lata.

“The highest education you have there (in Old City), in most Muslim women, is seventh class. And you go and ask them, they say it with pride that they failed the 10th grade,” claimed Latha, stating that these women ask her for jobs.