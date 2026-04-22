Blue drum murder case: Wife arrives in court holding baby, Sahil’s mother cries

Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was murdered by Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla in Meerut on March 4, 2025. They stabbed and dismembered him, sealing his body in a cement-filled drum

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 6:46 pm IST
Wife arrives in court holding baby, Sahil's mother cries during blue drum murder case hearing.

Meerut: In the high-profile Saurabh Rajput murder case (blue drum case), the two accused – wife Muskan Rastogi and her alleged lover – were on Tuesday produced before a Meerut district court, where they were cross-examined separately before being sent back to jail.

Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was murdered by Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla in Meerut on March 4, 2025. They stabbed and dismembered him, sealing his body in a cement-filled blue drum – an act that shocked the nation with its brutality.

Officials said the accused were brought from Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail to the District and Sessions Court and they remained present for about 45 minutes during the hearing.

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During the proceedings, Sahil was questioned for around 20 minutes, followed by Muskan, who was asked questions for about 15 minutes, they said.

Police said elaborate security arrangements were in place during the hearing. Sahil was brought to the courtroom first, while Muskan was produced later along with her six-month-old child, Radha. No one was allowed to approach the accused inside the court premises.

According to the prosecution, statements of 22 witnesses have been recorded in the case so far. District government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaube said the trial is being conducted in the court of District and Sessions Judge Anupam Kumar and the process of examination of the accused is underway.

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Meanwhile, Rajput’s mother Renu Devi demanded strict punishment for the accused, saying the family has been in deep shock since the incident. The victim’s brother also urged the court to award stringent punishment.

The case was registered at the Brahmpuri police station, and police filed a charge sheet against the two accused after completing the investigation.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 6:46 pm IST

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