Bodies of two women, with heads missing, found in Bihar’s Madhubani

The incident was reported from a mango grove in Parsa village under Araria outpost where some villagers spotted the bodies in the morning.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd March 2023 9:40 pm IST
New Delhi teen abducts and kills his 8-yr-old friend
Representative Image

Patna: Two beheaded bodies of women were found in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from a mango grove in Parsa village under Araria outpost where some villagers spotted the bodies in the morning. Following the incident, a large number of villagers assembled at the spot while panic spread in the area.

Also Read
Kolkata man held for murdering wife, burying body after cutting it into three pieces

DSP, Jhanjharpur Aashish Anand said: “We have recovered two dead bodies with missing heads and sent them for a post-mortem examination. The dead bodies are not been identified yet. There is an apprehension of rape too. Efforts are on to identify them.”

“The local villagers have spotted the dead bodies and informed the police. A team of Araria police station headed by SHO Balwant Singh reached the spot and investigated the incident. He has recovered the dead bodies and other proof,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd March 2023 9:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button