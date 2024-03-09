Body of Telangana man who died awaiting his salary in UAE returns home

Hyderabad: Telangana man’s body who died awaiting his salary in UAE was returned to his family in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, on March 6.

Shaik Nizamuddin died in Fujairah, UAE, due to cardiac arrest on February 24 and even missed his youngest daughter’s wedding a month ago as his employer had not paid him his dues after the company shut about three years ago.

Nizamuddin could only afford to make two trips in 20 years and last visited his home country in 2018, reported TOI.

His son had appealed to the MEA, in the letter, for help. Shaik Nizamuddin’s son Shaik Aamir stated that he received information about his father’s death due to cardiac arrest in a call on February 24.

He noted that his father was staying in UAE for his salary settlement as the company he worked for as a driver closed three years ago. He requested to help his family get back his father’s salary and settlement money as his father was the only bread-earner of the family.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan was instrumental in helping the deceased’s body to be returned from UAE. The spokesperson of the MBT shared the letter written by Shaik Aamir on the social media platform X.

While sharing the of the deceased Telangana man’s son on X, Amjed Ullah Khan stated, “.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Shaik Nizamuddin from Medak, Telangana State who was working as a driver in Golden Rock Company died due to cardiac arrest on 24th Feb 2024, His family has requested you to kindly help in getting his mortal remains back to Medak. The company in which he was working was closed three years back and due to some problems he could not return home since 2018.”