Bollywood actors who have never won Filmfare Best Actor Award

Mumbai: For more than six decades, the Filmfare Awards have been an important part of Indian cinema. Since its inception as The Clares in 1954, the award ceremony has come a long way in recognising and honouring the best talents in Indian cinema. The award was named after the world-renowned film critic Clare Mendonca, whose insightful reviews had a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Today, the Filmfare Awards are widely regarded as India’s most important film awards, with a long history of recognising the best talents in Indian film industry. Several iconic actors and actresses have won the coveted award over the years. In theis article, let’s take a look at all Bollywood actors who have never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

1. Dharmendra

Despite delivering memorable performances in films such as Sholay and Chupke Chupke, the charismatic Dharmendra, known for his rugged looks and intense performances, has never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

2. Rajendra Kumar

Rajendra Kumar, the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, ruled the box office in the 1960s with hits like Mere Mehboob and Sangam. However, he never received a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

3. Shashi Kapoor

The sophisticated and suave actor Shashi Kapoor was a versatile actor who dazzled audiences in films such as Deewar and Namak Halaal. Despite his contributions to Indian cinema, he was never nominated for a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

4. Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha, popularly known as the ‘Shotgun’ of Bollywood, was never honoured with a Filmfare Best Actor Award for his larger-than-life persona and powerful performances in films such as Kalicharan and Dostana.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, has delivered several hits over the years. Despite his popularity and versatility, he has never received a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

6. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty, the action hero of the 1990s, won hearts with his performances in films such as Mohra and Border. He has, however, never received a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

7. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is a talented actor who has proven his worth time and again. He has won several awards for his performances. Despite notable performances in films such as Gangajal and Omkara, he has never received a Filmfare Best Actor Award.

8. Tabu

Tabu is one of the most talented actresses of her generation, and she has given several powerful performances in films such as Maqbool and Chandni Bar. Despite her critically acclaimed roles, she has never received a Filmfare Best Actress Award.

9. Urmila Matondkar

A force to be reckoned with in the 1990s, Urmila Matondkar was known for her unconventional roles in films such as Rangeela and Satya. She has, however, never received a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

10. Mala Sinha

A veteran actress who dominated the silver screen in the 1950s and 1960s, Mala Sinha gave memorable performances in films such as Pyaasa and Gumrah. Despite her contributions to Indian cinema, she never received a Filmfare Best Actress Award.

11. Govinda

Known as Bollywood’s ‘Hero No. 1’, Govinda was known for his impeccable comic timing and energetic dance moves. He had several hits in the 1990s but never won a Filmfare Best Actor Award, much to the chagrin of his fans.

The Filmfare Awards have a special place in Indian film fans’ hearts, and they continue to recognise and honour the best talents in Indian cinema. The awards have evolved over time, but they continue to be an important event that celebrates the magic of Indian cinema.