Books fly out of MS degree college in Hyderabad, Director issues clarification

College director Ghouse Mohiuddin shut down cheating rumours as baseless and said that the videos were being circulated in order to tarnish the college's image.

Image shows books fallen on a road in Hyderabad
MS Degree college in Malakpet faces allegations of mass cheating

Hyderabad: Students of MS degree college located in Malakpet faced allegations of mass cheating on Friday, November 28, after books were seen flying out of a window of the college during an ongoing examination.

Speaking to local media, college director Ghouse Mohiuddin shut down the rumours as baseless and issued a clarification saying that the books fell out of the fourth floor due to a rack collapsing while the exam was being conducted on the first floor.

“Rumours are going around saying that students were using their mobile phones for copying; however, the management has recorded that no students had brought any phones with them,” he stated.

“Our CCTV shows no evidence of malpractice. The area inspector also investigated the issue and found that the books fell out due to the rack collapse on the fourth floor.”

“It is being said that students threw their books out right when the flying squad teams came for inspection. This is not true, as there was no inspection by flying squads yesterday,” he explained.

Director Ghouse alleged that these videos were being circulated in order to tarnish the college’s image and requested people not to share misinformation.

