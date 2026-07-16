BR Ambedkar Open University gets UGC nod for five new courses

The approved courses are MA Education, MA Education (School Administration), Master of Social Work, MSc Geography and the renewed BEd Special Education programme.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad
BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Wednesday, July 15, got the University Grants Commission (UGC) approval to add five new academic courses to its curriculum.

The approved courses are MA Education, MA Education (School Administration), Master of Social Work, MSc Geography and the renewed BEd Special Education programme. These will begin in the 2026-27 academic year.

In June, a UGC expert committee conducted a virtual inspection to assess academic readiness, facilities, learner support, digital resources and regulatory compliance.

Subhan Bakery

In a statement, the BRAOU said, “The new courses were added after Telangana School Education Secretary Yogita Rana sought professional development opportunities for teachers through open and distance learning.”

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ghanta Chakrapani said the courses would help teachers upgrade their qualifications in school administration, educational leadership and management. He added that BRAOU has proposed an MoU with the School Education Department to train teachers across Telangana in phases.

The university will issue the admission notification shortly.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button