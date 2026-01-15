BrahMos missiles in full display at 78th Army Day Parade

Jaipur: Advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles and BrahMos missiles were put on display during the 78th Army Day Parade that began on the Mahal Road here on Thursday, January 15, in the presence of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Before the parade, the Chief of Army Staff presented Sena Medal gallantry awards (posthumously) to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar.

The award ceremony was followed by a salute by the parade commander, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra and awardees. Three Chetak helicopters showered flower petals on the parade.

Mounted troops of the 61st Cavalry showcased military heritage while advanced weapon systems and armoured vehicles, including Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush artillery guns, BMPs, BrahMos missiles, were displayed in the parade.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, several ministers and others are also present in the programme.

Army Day is observed to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.