BrahMos missiles in full display at 78th Army Day Parade

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2026 1:06 pm IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 1:08 pm IST
BrahMos missiles in full display at 78th Army Day Parade
BrahMos missiles in full display at 78th Army Day Parade (Image: X)

Jaipur: Advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles and BrahMos missiles were put on display during the 78th Army Day Parade that began on the Mahal Road here on Thursday, January 15, in the presence of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Before the parade, the Chief of Army Staff presented Sena Medal gallantry awards (posthumously) to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar.

The award ceremony was followed by a salute by the parade commander, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra and awardees. Three Chetak helicopters showered flower petals on the parade.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Mounted troops of the 61st Cavalry showcased military heritage while advanced weapon systems and armoured vehicles, including Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush artillery guns, BMPs, BrahMos missiles, were displayed in the parade.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, several ministers and others are also present in the programme.

Army Day is observed to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2026 1:06 pm IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 1:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button