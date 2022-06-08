BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs

China's bilateral trade with BRICS countries totalled 490.42 billion US dollars in 2021, up 39.2 per cent year on year, higher than the overall level of China's foreign trade in the same period, official data shows.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th June 2022 5:42 pm IST
BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs
BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs

Beijing: Customs authorities of BRICS countries vowed to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs at a virtual meeting, media reported.

Customs cooperation between BRICS countries has seen fruitful results since the establishment of the cooperation mechanism in 2013, while bilateral trade has maintained steady growth, said Sun Yuning, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs of China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Actively supports Russia’s move to expand BRICS bloc, says China

China’s bilateral trade with BRICS countries totalled 490.42 billion US dollars in 2021, up 39.2 per cent year on year, higher than the overall level of China’s foreign trade in the same period, official data shows.

MS Education Academy

All parties should gradually improve the intelligence level of customs infrastructure, supervision methods and administrative management, and form cross-border coordinated governance among border administration departments, Sun said.

Against current risks and challenges, the participants on Tuesday pledged to ensure that the customs authorities of BRICS countries continue to work together to safeguard the international supply chain and promote rapid economic and trade recovery among BRICS countries.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button