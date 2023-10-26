Bring back ex-Navy officials from Qatar: Asaduddin Owaisi to PM Modi

Hyderabad MP said it was ‘very unfortunate’ that the ex-naval officers were on the death row.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 26th October 2023 10:23 pm IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must bring back eight former Indian Navy officers who have been handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Hyderabad MP said it was ‘very unfortunate’ that the ex-naval officers were on the death row.

Owaisi posted on ‘X’ that in August, he had raised the issue of ex-naval officers stuck in Qatar.

MS Education Academy

“Today they have been sentenced to death. Narendra Modi has boasted about how much “Islamic countries” love him. He must bring our ex-naval officers back. It’s very unfortunate that they face the death row,” he said.

Also Read
Qatari court sentences eight ex-Indian Navy officers to death

Eight former Navy personnel, who have been detained in Qatar for over a year, were handed down death sentence on charges of spying.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 26th October 2023 10:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button