BRS leader Sohail slams Congress for ignoring minorities in cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Sheikh Abdullah Sohail has strongly criticised the Congress government in Telangana for once again excluding Muslims from the state cabinet. He said the move has deeply hurt the sentiments of the state’s 15% Muslim population and is damaging the Ganga-Jamuni culture of Telangana.

In a video message posted on social media, Sohail said the Congress party in Telangana is moving away from Rahul Gandhi’s promise of “Jitni Aabadi, Utna Haq” (equal representation for all communities based on population). He reminded the Congress that Muslims played a key role in bringing it to power, but the Chief Minister’s decision to leave them out of the cabinet shows that Muslims have been sidelined.

Sohail also expressed disappointment that many senior Muslim leaders in the Congress have remained silent, both within the government and the party. “When our own leaders don’t speak up against this injustice, who will?” he asked. He added that even religious scholars and community organisations are not raising their voice, questioning their silence.

He recalled warning the public about Revanth Reddy’s intentions before the elections, and said the current developments prove him right. Referring to recent incidents, Sohail alleged that on the same day the new ministers were sworn in, communal attacks took place at four locations in Hyderabad, and the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, did not react.

According to Sohail, over two dozen attacks on Muslims have occurred during Congress’s 18-month rule. By not appointing a Muslim minister, he said, the Congress has erased Muslim political representation in the cabinet, and Revanth Reddy must take full responsibility.

Sohail claimed that during the previous BRS rule, Muslims were treated fairly, and law and order were well maintained. He said the Congress government has failed on all fronts, especially in delivering justice to the Muslim community.