BRS leaders detained ahead of CM Revanth’s Palamuru tour

Hyderabad: Several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were placed under house arrest and preventive detention by police authorities ahead of chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Palamuru region for the second consecutive day on Friday, June 5.

In Nagarkurnool district, police reportedly prevented BRS leaders from leaving their residences to participate in protests and submit representations to the chief minister regarding various public issues. Among those detained were councillor Timmajipeta Pandu, Kotha Gangadhar, BRSV leader Vamshi Goud, and several others, who were later shifted to the Nagarkurnool police station.

The detained leaders objected to the police action, alleging that they were being denied a democratic opportunity to present their concerns directly to the Chief Minister.

Effigy of CM burnt

Despite the restrictions, a group of BRS activists managed to gather at Timmajipeta mandal and staged a protest by burning an effigy of chief minister Revanth Reddy. The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government, accusing it of resorting to undemocratic measures by placing opposition leaders under house arrest.

On PRLIS scheme

The BRS leaders also criticised the state government over the delay in completing the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). They alleged that the Congress administration had neglected the project for the past two-and-a-half years and described the Chief Minister’s inspection tour as a mere eyewash.

Demanding immediate action, the protesters urged the government to allocate adequate funds for the pending works under the irrigation project and complete them within a fixed timeframe.

They said that only concrete measures and clear deadlines would demonstrate the government’s commitment to the completion of the ambitious irrigation scheme.