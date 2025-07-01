BRS lodges complaint against Mahaa TV for ‘false’ information

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi lodged a complaint against Mahaa TV channel for alleged character assassination, criminal intimidation and spreading highly defamatory, false and derogatory allegations against its party supremo and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) and other family members.

The complaint comes after BRS workers attacked the Mahaa news office in Hyderabad last week over allegations that the channel was broadcasting alleged defamatory content.

The complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Hyderabad police. In the complaint, it is alleged that the Mahaa news channel, without any evidence, ran baseless and defamatory content that tarnishes the image of K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members.

“These fabricated and derogatory statements, with no credible evidence or journalistic verification, are a direct attack on the personal dignity, integrity and public image of KCR garu, KTR garu and their family members,” the complaint alleged, and an FIR be registered against the Mahaa news channel.

Also Read Will Raja Singh return to Telangana BJP after resignation drama?

The Hyderabad police also charged BRS leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav with attempted murder on Sunday, June 29, following the vandalism at the Mahaa TV news office in Jubilee Hills the previous day. Srinivas Yadav was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police at 9:30 pm from Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. Along with him, 12 others have been charged under Section 109 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while others are absconding, a police officer told Siasat.com.

Mahaa TV office in Jubilee Hills was vandalised by BRS workers who alleged that the news channel was spreading fake news against its chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), party’s working president and senior leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other family members, with regard to the phone tapping case.

